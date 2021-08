This article was first published by PodiumRunner.com. To get more of their premium content along with your Outside subscription, join Outside+. With his seemingly effortless victory in the Olympic Marathon steambath in Japan, Eliud Kipchoge ended the debate. There’s no longer any question that he’s the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) at the distance. How do you argue against a guy who has won back-to-back Olympic golds, holds the official marathon world record (2:01:39), and has covered 26.2 miles in an “exhibition race” in 1:59:40?