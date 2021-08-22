Cancel
Only In South Carolina

Lucy Bell's Is An Incredible South Carolina Restaurant That's Way Out In The Boonies But So Worth The Trip

By Robin Jarvis
You just won’t find many restaurants in South Carolina that are quite like Lucy Bell’s, a unique spot plopped on a remote sea island. While getting to Lucy Bell’s may seem like a challenge, it’s actually more an adventure than you’d imagine. When you think of places that are way out in the boonies, you might think they take a while to get there, or they’re in a very rural place. Both are true of Lucy Bell’s. It’s located on Daufuskie Island… an island you can only get to by way of a ferry ride.

And wow... is it worth it!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dggvV_0bZURiGu00
Google/Katie Crotzer
Lucy's is especially wonderful in the fall and spring, when temperatures are ideal for sitting outside. Because outside is where Lucy Bell's best seats are located... in the shade of a centuries-old live oak tree.

The yellow building that houses the kitchen is where you'll place your food and drink order.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sR6zd_0bZURiGu00
TripAdvisor/santaluvsme
Then go and grab a table under the oak and enjoy the gentle breeze blowing in from the water.

Some claim Lucy Bell's has the best lunch on the island and we have to agree!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PdNuK_0bZURiGu00
Michelle
The seafood is cooked to order and always seasoned to perfection.

A number of house special sides add Southern comfort to the already delicious dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcqsZ_0bZURiGu00
Google/Darin Crowell
And the ambiance of dining outside in the open air can't be beat.

The next time you're in the mood to plan a foodie road trip, head to Lucy Bell's on Daufuskie Island.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46JZaF_0bZURiGu00
Google/James Houghtell
You won't regret a single moment (or bite) of this fun adventure!

Daufuskie Island sits just south of Hilton Head Island. The only way to get to Daufuskie is by way of a boat. You can hop a ferry to Daufuskie that leaves from Hilton Head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bUQTR_0bZURiGu00
Google Maps
If you're just going to Daufuskie Island for the day, go to the Visitor Center at 1546 Fording Island Road, Bluffton to park for FREE and take a shuttle bus to the ferry. Learn more about the Daufuskie Island Ferry, here .

Lucy Bell's is open for lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=147jGV_0bZURiGu00
TripAdvisor/kim l

Wondering what life is like for the few residents of Daufuskie Island? Read: Here’s What Life Is Like On The Tiny Island In South Carolina With No Cars .

