Google is shutting down the Android Auto phone app

By Mary Dehart
wmleader.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndroid Auto is best-known as a way to access your phone through a car’s dashboard — this lets you easily access Google Maps, music apps and data without needing to use your phone. But for years now, Google has also offered an Android Auto experience directly on a phone, for people who don’t have a compatible dashboard unit. More recently, Google has also been working on an “Assistant driving mode” (pictured above) that arrived earlier this year after a few delays. Now that Google Assistant driving mode is finished, though, the company will stop offering the old Android Auto experience on phones running Android 12.

