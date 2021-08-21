The East Coast Of The United States Prepares For The Arrival Of Hurricane Henri
Preparations for the arrival of a storm became more urgent on Saturday as Hurricane Henri approached the northeast coast of the United States. The most recent course of the storm put it on course to hit a long stretch of coastline Sunday, with hurricane warnings extended from the summer island of Fire Island and the luxurious residences of the Hamptons, in New York, to the old New Bedford whaling port in Massachusetts.wearebreakingnews.com
