Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryland State

Vaccine milestone: 80% of Maryland adults with at least one dose of COVID vaccine

Posted by 
WUSA9
WUSA9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RtsCE_0bZUMhLy00

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced a vaccine milestone for the state Sunday, saying that 80% of Marylanders 18 and older were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Hogan noted that the vaccination rate meant the state had now hit two benchmarks set by the Biden administration: 70% of Maryland adults vaccinated before Memorial Day and 80% by Labor Day.

“As one of the most vaccinated states, our health metrics are among the lowest in America, and we are much better prepared to withstand the significant summer surge of the Delta variant, which many other states with lower vaccination rates are now experiencing," Hogan said. "The vaccines are very safe, they are very effective, they are completely free, and they are widely available nearly everywhere.”

Nationally, 62.3% of Americans age 18 and older are vaccinated, while 81.1% of Americans age 65 and older are vaccinated 51.3% of the total U.S. population are vaccinated.

Hogan said the daily vaccination rate across Maryland has risen by 20% over the past month, with 94% of Marylanders age 65 and older having received the vaccine. The state also has the second-lowest positivity rate in America, according to Hogan.

"We are very concerned about the spread of Delta variant all across the country and it has impacted us," Hogan said on 'Face the Nation' Sunday. "Our numbers are going up, but they’re going up from a very low place. We’re better able to handle the surge than many other places."

Unlike his counterpart in D.C., Hogan has not reinstated an indoor mask mandate, though many counties in the local region have chosen to do so, including Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

Now, the governor is calling on the federal government to make booster shots available for all vulnerable populations immediately, press for full FDA approval of COVID-19 vaccines and expedite the approval of vaccines for children ages 5-11.

“Governors across the country have become increasingly frustrated with the confusing messaging and conflicting guidance from the White House and federal government agencies regarding booster shots for the wider population,” Hogan said. “This is one of a number of areas where we are pressing the Biden administration for action.”

As a cancer survivor himself, Hogan said that he received a booster shot Monday and was "feeling great."

At a press conference Wednesday, Hogan expanded his mandate on vaccinations among certain groups of health care workers to include all hospital employees and nursing home staff. Nursing home and hospital staff will all be required to show proof of vaccination or submit to regular screening and weekly COVID-19 testing, Hogan said. All employees will be required to get their first shot by Sept.1.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, only three of the state's 230 nursing home facilities have vaccinated 100% of their staff, while 33 facilities have above a 90% rate.

Hogan called out 10 nursing homes by name that had below a 55% vaccination rate among staff; none were in the DMV region. The facilities with the worst performance are in Western Maryland and on the Eastern Shore, where vaccination rates among the general public are also lagging behind state averages, the health department says.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs . Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.

Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Comments / 10

WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Vaccines
Local
Maryland Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fda Approval#Vaccinations#Covid#Marylanders 18#Americans#Face The Nation#Fda#The White House#Govlarryhogan#Capitol Breach#The Capitol Riots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

These 12 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

As summer carries on, COVID cases continue to rise across the U.S. Only one state has seen a drop in new infections as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread through the population. In other states, COVID surges are reaching their worst levels in the past 12 months as public health officials continue to push for more people to get vaccinated.
Public Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

11 states banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates & how they affect healthcare workers

Eleven governors have signed bills restricting COVID-19 vaccine mandates in their states, according to an Aug. 20 report from the National Academy for State Health Policy. Arizona: On April 19, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey issued an order prohibiting the state from requiring people to prove their COVID-19 vaccination status to enter a business, building or area or to receive a public service. However, healthcare institutions can request COVID-19 vaccination status documentation of patients, residents, employees or visitors.
Public Healthmichiganchronicle.com

Biden Administration Set to Announce Third Covid Vaccine Dose for All Americans

On Monday, the nation realized 191,385 new Covid cases, 84,739 Covid-related hospitalizations, and 653 deaths. Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent. A third shot in the arm is next in the desperate battle against COVID-19. The Biden-Harris administration plans to announce that all who received vaccinations should get another one eight months later. For those administered the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna shots, it means a third dose.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

These 5 States to Have Next Outbreak, Virus Expert Warns

Massive COVID outbreaks in the Southern Sun Belt have been dominating the headlines: States like Florida, Mississippi and Tennessee are leading the nation in new cases and hospitalizations. But several other states are dangerously bubbling under. "We're now seeing noteworthy rises in some Western states and continued increases in Midwest cases," said Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, on the latest episode of his podcast. Read on to find out about the new potential hotspots—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthRoll Call Online

Rising hospitalizations aren’t only about COVID-19 cases

Hospitals across the country are reaching capacity, the result not only of increasing COVID-19 cases, but also side effects of the pandemic, from delayed surgeries that are now urgent to mental health problems among children. Exacerbating the problem, hospitals are facing new staffing challenges as doctors, nurses and other support...
Pharmaceuticalshealththoroughfare.com

Worrying Statistics: Unvaccinated People Over 50 Are 17 Times More Likely to Die Compared to Those Vaccinated

Public Health officials in the U.S have provided worrying statistics about the new coronavirus. Those under 50 and unvaccinated are 25 times more likely to need hospitalization in case of SARS-CoV-2 infection than those fully vaccinated. In the U.S, the approved vaccines are Pfizer BioNTech, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson. The three have proven highly effective in preventing serve cases, hospitalization and death. Although the vaccine is not 100% effective in preventing infection, there have been almost no deaths in fully vaccinated young people with no comorbidities.
Pharmaceuticalswfxb.com

A Record Number of Unvaccinated Americans Are Getting the Vaccine

With the rise in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations, the number of Americans getting the vaccine are also on the rise. Yesterday, the CDC reported that more than 1 million doses of the vaccine were administered marking the first time since early July they’ve crossed that single-day number. The average pace of those initiating vaccinations is also more than 70% higher than it was a month ago. According to White House Covid-19 Response Team Chief of Staff Asma Mirza, two states that have lagged in vaccinations Oklahoma and Louisiana are currently outpacing the national average.
Public Healthfloridianpress.com

COVID-19 ‘Vaccine Works,’ but Many Americans Still Refuse the Shot

Contrary to what “Anti-Vaxxers” or individuals who subscribe to the thought process that the COVID-19 vaccine does not work, and is just a way for the federal government to control Americans, “the vaccine works and is our best defense against COVID-19,” says Florida Senator Rick Scott (R). Like Gov. Ron...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Baltimore

Multiple Members Of Gov. Hogan Staff Tests Positive For COVID-19, Sources Say

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Multiple members of Governor Larry Hogan’s staff have tested positive for COVID-19, according to sources. Sources said that proper protocols have been followed and contact tracing is now underway. It is said that both Hogan and Rutherford received COVID tests — which came back negative. “While we cannot disclose any personal health information, COVID-19 positive cases have affected multiple members of the governor’s staff. All testing, notification, and quarantining protocols have been followed, in accordance with CDC guidance, and contact tracing is underway. Out of an abundance of caution, both the governor and lieutenant governor received COVID tests, which came back negative. All members of the governor’s staff are fully vaccinated,” said Kata Hall, spokesperson for Hogan.

Comments / 10

Community Policy