Biden Would Ban Guns In U.S. But Lets Taliban Capture Military Weapons

Although Joe Biden labors to prohibit American citizens from owning what he calls “weapons of war,” his disastrous mishandling of the Afghanistan crisis has allowed Taliban insurrectionists to seize thousands of weapons and billions of dollars of equipment.

This all paid for by U.S. taxpayers, and the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms calls this the “ultimate hypocrisy of the Biden-Harris administration.”

“Tens of thousands of American small arms and ammunition just fell into the hands of the Taliban regime, which could use those weapons against us and our allies,” noted CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “And adding insult to injury—considering Biden’s total commitment to extremist gun control here in the U.S.—this ‘transfer of arms’ didn’t involve a single background check.”

Making matters even worse, the Taliban now possess armored vehicles, electronics, night vision equipment and even aircraft. Gottlieb said the Fast and Furious gun-walking scandal during the Obama-Biden administration more than ten years ago pales in comparison to this debacle.

“Biden’s horrendous miscalculation in Afghanistan could have sweeping consequences,” Gottlieb observed. “Rather than worry about eroding our gun rights, he should worry about the military arsenal he allowed to be captured by an army of anti-American insurrectionists who are prone to violence.

“Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, and their anti-gun allies on Capitol Hill like to call modern semiautomatic sporting rifles and pistols owned by millions of law-abiding U.S. citizens ‘weapons of war’,” Gottlieb said. “Through this administration’s gross incompetence, the Taliban now has its hands on a stockpile of genuine ‘weapons of war,’ and the president seems to be hoping nobody notices.

“If those guns are ever used to harm American citizens anywhere in the world, or if they come back across our southern border and flood our city streets,” Gottlieb predicted, “we’re betting Biden and his cohorts will somehow find a way to blame the Second Amendment and American gun owners.

“What’s happening now in Afghanistan is both a tragedy and a travesty,” he stated. “While Joe Biden tells a Townhall audience he would ban the sale of modern sporting rifles and 9mm pistols to American citizens, his poor judgment has made a gift of firearms and ammunition that are far more lethal than what he is trying to ban in this country. This is a fiasco of monumental proportions and Joe Biden owns it.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon