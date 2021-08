MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The City of Memphis has announced parking information for football games at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium in 2021, which includes Memphis Tigers home games. Tigers season parking pass holders who have purchased parking will be located in the lots they purchased for the entire season. Tailgating is permitted in season lots, and passes will be shipped to each pass holder before the first game via FedEx. Parking lot opening times will be communicated leading up to each game.