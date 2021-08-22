Cancel
Environment

Photos: The scene as Hurricane Henri hits the East Coast

By Washington Post Staff
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenri weakened from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, making landfall at 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, R.I. Nevertheless, the storm has unleashed wind gusts over 70 mph and produced coastal and inland flooding. The National Hurricane Center has stressed that Henri may cause “considerable” flooding across the Northeast because of heavy rain as it comes inland. Meanwhile, water levels will remain elevated at the shore through Sunday evening, while strong winds will cause mounting power outages near the coast and some distance inland.

