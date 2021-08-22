Photos: The scene as Hurricane Henri hits the East Coast

Henri weakened from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, making landfall at 12:15 p.m. near Westerly, R.I. Nevertheless, the storm has unleashed wind gusts over 70 mph and produced coastal and inland flooding. The National Hurricane Center has stressed that Henri may cause “considerable” flooding across the Northeast because of heavy rain as it comes inland. Meanwhile, water levels will remain elevated at the shore through Sunday evening, while strong winds will cause mounting power outages near the coast and some distance inland.