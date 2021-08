S. C. Lee Junior High eighth grader Isabella Sequenzia took a deep breath before walking in front of the judges to begin her cheer routine at the National Cheerleader Association Camp. She worried that her nerves would take over and she would forget the cheers she learned earlier in the week. Sequenzia made it clear why she is the captain of the squad when she was named an All-American Cheerleader and won the America Needs Cheerleaders Award for role modeling the spirit of cheer. Sequenzia has the opportunity to perform at the Philadelphia Thanksgiving Day Parade or the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour both held November 23 through November 26.