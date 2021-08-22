Letter: Jennings strong-armed projects, bullied mayor

I am so proud to endorse my friend and colleague, Dana Hilliard, for Mayor of Somersworth. Dana has not only led this community to become a shining example of opportunity, growth, and inclusion, but he has led countless generations of Hilltoppers through his dedicated work in our schools. I have been so fortunate to have Mayor Hilliard as both a mentor during my time on the City Council and during my tenure as a teacher at Somersworth Middle School. I could not be more excited to support him during this election.