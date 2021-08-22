Letter: Jennings’ resignation creates rare opening in District 1

An open letter to Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Carlee Simon:. You want parents to trust YOU to make medical decisions on the behest of 35,000 students in your district, yet you could not keep the confidence of 13 students with medical exemptions. What has been done through our local media channels is abhorrent. This is a clear abuse of power and in no way grants you the trust of the people. It is WE the PEOPLE who now demand you immediately resign from your position as the Alachua County Public Schools Superintendent.