Philadelphia Weather: Region Still Seeing Effects From Henri As It Takes Aim At New England Coast

By CBS3 Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – While the worst of Henri will miss the Philadelphia region to the east and north, we are still seeing plenty of effects from Henri as it takes aim at the New England coast. As Henri continues to swirl over New England, it is set to make a westward jog Sunday night.

A flood watch is in effect for the entire region until 8 a.m. Monday. There are reports of vehicles submerged in high water, flooded basements and brownouts in parts of Monroe County in the Poconos.

This will allow for a renewed chance of rain and thunderstorms for the Philly Metro area overnight. Steady rain has been falling in the Poconos and Lehigh Valley over the last several hours and this precipitation shield will slowly sag south and east during the overnight hours, reintroducing the threat for heavy rain and flash flooding in the area.

An additional 1-2+ inches of rain is possible on top of the 1-4 inches that has already fallen across the region.

Rain will persist, particularly for Philly and South Jersey early Monday morning before some drying and clearing takes place.

That said, widely scattered thunderstorms will redevelop in the late afternoon and early evening Monday.

Then we change up the pattern dramatically by Tuesday with the return of storm-free, sunny skies and high heat. This trend continues through midweek.

Humidity will stay excessive, and we could see feels like temperatures near 100° on Wednesday and Thursday.

TROPICS: Henri made landfall along the coast of Rhode Island near Westerly at 12:15 p.m. Sunday as a 60-mph tropical storm. On July 9th, Tropical Storm Elsa made its second landfall at Westerly, Rhode Island at 12:15 p.m.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest forecast.

Philadelphia, PA
