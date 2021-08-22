Inside Michael Fulmer's revival as reliever: 'I didn't know if I would ever pitch again'

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera will hang up the cleats once his current contract expires after the 2023 season. "My right knee is really bad," Cabrera told ESPN (via freep.com). "I need to take care of this in the offseason and prepare myself for next season. I say two more years. I think that's enough. I will be happy with 20 years in the big leagues if I can make it. Thank God for giving me this opportunity. Two more years and I'm done."