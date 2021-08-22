Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Stajduhar, Michel help Orlando City beat Fire 1-0

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mason Stajduhar made a career-high five saves for his first MLS shutout, Benji Michel scored and Orlando City beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 on a rain-soaked Saturday night. Orlando City is unbeaten in its last five games. Chicago is winless in 19 straight road games since a 5-2 victory at Orlando City in October 2019. The 23-year-old Stajduhar has started each of the past five games — the only five appearances of his MLS career — in the place of injured Pedro Gallese, who returned to the Orlando City bench after a three-week absence but did not see action. Michel scored in the 51st minute.

kion546.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Stajduhar
Person
Benji Michel
Person
Pedro Gallese
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Fire#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Player Grades & Man of the Match

Winning is fun! It wasn’t necessarily the prettiest win (torrential rain will do that to a soccer game), but Orlando City grabbed a much-needed 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire courtesy of a second-half Benji Michel goal. Let’s have a look at how I rated each player in the win.
MLSPosted by
Daily Herald

RuidÃaz scores to help Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0

FRISCO, Texas -- RaÃºl RuidÃaz scored his MLS-leading 14th goal of the season and the Seattle Sounders beat FC Dallas 1-0 on Wednesday night. Seattle (11-3-6) is unbeaten in its last three games - following a stretch of four losses in five games - and moved a point ahead of Sporting Kansas City atop the Western Conference standings with 39 points .
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City 1, Chicago Fire 0: Quick & Dirty Recap

Here is your quick & dirty editorial-free recap of the Chicago Fire match against Orlando City. The Fire lost 1-0. Stay tuned for more postgame coverage here on Hot Time In Old Town. In the meantime, join the conversation in the comments or on social media.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire

Following a gritty comeback midweek, Orlando City will try to get back to winning ways in the comfortable confines of Exploria Stadium. Tomorrow will be the Lions’ second and final regular season match-up of the year with the Chicago Fire. Ahead of the visit from the Fire I once again...
Nashville, TNkion546.com

Sapong scores again, Nashville plays Orlando City to 1-1 tie

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — C.J. Sapong scored his fourth goal in the last three games and helped Nashville to a 1-1 tie with Orlando City. The 32-year-old Sapong, who has nine goals this season, did a 360-degree turn and then fell to the ground as he ripped a low ball inside the post to open the scoring in the 23rd minute. Antônio Carlos headed home a free kick by Mauricio Pereyra for Orlando City to make it 1-1 in the 58th minute.
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. Chicago Fire: Gameday Guide and How to Watch

Rather than traveling home after the 3-2 loss to Inter Miami on Wednesday, the Chicago Fire spent the last couple days in central Florida preparing for tonight’s match with Orlando City. Last time these two teams faced one another, the Fire came away 3-1 winners, with Robert Beriu0107 scoring the...
MLSchatsports.com

Forward March: Orlando City vs Chicago Fire MLS Preview

The Fire didn’t lose the game on the field Wednesday. I mean, obviously, they did. Games are played on the field, after all. But in reality, the game was lost in the board room. The fact of the matter is Inter Miami had better Designated Players than the Chicago Fire do, and at the end of the game, the team with Rodolfo Pizarro and Gonzalo Higuain on their roster instead of Robert Beric and Gastón Gíménez won the game.
Illinois StateNWI.com

Hot dog! Wienerschnitzel fans seek out lone Illinois spot

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — How far would you drive for a hot dog and chili fries?. If you’re one of Jameel Saqri’s customers, maybe pretty far. Saqri’s Wienerschnitzel/Tastee-Freez restaurant in Champaign — with its signature A-frame roof and red-and-yellow color scheme — is the only place in the Midwest to get Wienerschnitzel’s fare.
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Returns Home to Host Chicago Fire FC

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 20, 2021) - Orlando City SC (8-4-7, 31 points) take on Chicago Fire FC (5-9-5, 20 points) on Saturday, August 21 at Exploria Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET with coverage set to begin on FOX35 PLUS at 7:30 p.m. ET. In addition to being...
Chicago, ILchatsports.com

Chicago Fire lose to Orlando 1-0, fall to 0-2 on road trip

Every Chicago Fire fan has heard this one before. Chicago outshot (18-11), out-passed (481-396) and out-possessed (54.5-45.5) Orlando City Saturday night at Exploria Stadium. But the Fire couldn’t find the back of the net, and a defensive lapse gave Orlando a 1-0 win, and all three points. “Big frustration again,”...
Soccerfisherstigersathletics.com

Boys Varsity Soccer beats Zionsville 1 – 0

The #3 ranked Fishers Tigers travelled to #10 Zionsville on Tuesday night and came home with a 1-0 victory. Charlie Stump scored the game winner off a great service from Noah Reinhart. Tyler March played well in the goal to earn the shutout.
MLSTacoma News Tribune

Inter Miami, Orlando City play to 0-0 tie

Inter Miami and Orlando City played to scoreless tie on Friday night, marking the first time neither team scored a goal against the other. All seven matches between the pair have either been drawn or decided by a one-goal margin. Miami (6-9-5) missed a chance to win three straight matches...
MLSsportstalkline.com

Whitecaps At Pacific FC Clash In Canadian Championship Thursday, August 26th

The Whitecaps at Pacific FC clash in the Canadian Championship from Starlight Stadium on August 26th. It will be the first head-to-head matchup between the MLS and Canadian Premier League side. The Battle Of The Salish Sea, The BC Battle, or whatever you want to call it, Thursday night will be an exciting match.
MLSRaleigh News & Observer

Minnesota United FC plays Houston after 3 straight road draws

Minnesota United FC (7-6-7) vs. Houston Dynamo (3-8-10) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +146, Minnesota United FC +176, Draw +239; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota United FC takes on Houston after playing to a draw in three straight road games. The Dynamo finished 4-10-9 overall and 3-3-4 at home...

Comments / 0

Community Policy