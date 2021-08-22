Cancel
Congress & Courts

Jason Rapert set for contempt hearing in 10 Commandments lawsuit

By Max Brantley
Arkansas Times
Arkansas Times
 6 days ago
Federal Judge Kristine Baker has set a hearing Sept. 8 for Sen. Jason Rapert to show cause why he should not be held in contempt of court for refusing to provide information to opposing lawyers in the lawsuit over the 10 Commandments monument on the state Capitol grounds. Several plaintiffs...

