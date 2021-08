On this episode of UFC Unfiltered with Edson Barboza and Bryan Battle... Find out what Edson Barboza's new walkout song is on today's episode of UFC Unfiltered!. First, Bryan Battle joins Jim and Matt before his co-main event bout against Gilbert Urbina at UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Chikadze to decide the winner of The Ultimate Fighter's middleweight tournament. He shares how people treated him differently when he weighed nearly 300 pounds, how he found success at mixed martial arts despite beginning his training at age 21, and explains the origin of his nickname 'Pooh Bear.'