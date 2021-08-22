Cancel
Germantown, WI

N111 W15833 Vienna Court

MATC Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous newly remodeled 3 BR in Germantown! - Spacious Germantown 3 bedroom apartment available near all the Germantown shopping and restaurants. Newly remodeled with gorgeous tile, hardwood floor in living room, carpet in bedrooms, lots of great closets & cabinets spaces. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, central-air, 24 hour maintenance, coin-op laundry and storage space. Cats accepted with additional pet deposit and monthly fee. Some units may include a garage parking space. Call now as this one will go quickly!!

