Wells Puts Red Raiders Through Final Scrimmage
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech went through its final scrimmage of preseason camp Saturday, only two weeks until the Red Raiders put on the pads for real against Houston. The nearly two-hour scrimmage, which was played in front of fans for the first time this preseason inside Jones Stadium, placed the Red Raiders in various situations throughout the afternoon, rotating from normal drives starting at the 25 to redzone and a two-minute drill.www.937theeagle.com
