The Historical Society of Long Beach will once again haunt the cemetery in October — two cemeteries, in fact. The last Saturday of the spookiest month will be the 25th year of live Historical Cemetery tours. Last October was the 25th anniversary, but the coronavirus pandemic prevent the tours from happening, so the Historical Society instead created a film called “From Seaside Resort to International City: The Story of Long Beach Lives in its Cemeteries.” The 90-minute film, offered as a pay-per-view experience, included 13 re-creations of cemetery-dwellers’ lives in Long Beach.