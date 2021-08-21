Microsoft Teams to get Breakout Rooms managers, AI-powered search page
Managing your breakout rooms experience in Microsoft Teams is about to get even better as Microsoft is now testing a new feature called “Breakout Rooms managers”. One of the best features in Teams is support for virtual breakout rooms which are similar to rooms offered on the Zoom platform. With virtual breakout rooms, organizers can set up different rooms for individuals to brainstorm ideas before joining the main session, and it’s especially useful in education institutes.www.windowslatest.com
