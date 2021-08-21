Jason Aldean Shares Sweet Birthday Message for His Daughter: ‘I Couldn’t Be Prouder of You’ [Pictures]

A man who may have saved Jason Aldean's life has passed away. On Aug. 25, the country singer paid tribute to his longtime security guard Ryan Fleming, the man who pulled Jason off stage in 2017 when a gunman opened fire during a Las Vegas concert. In an Instagram post, Jason spoke of his long friendship with Ryan, which started in Georgia two decades ago. "When it came time for me to hire a security guy that I knew would always look out for me and my family, There was no question for me that person was Rhino," Jason wrote on Instagram. "He came out and traveled the world with us and for years if u saw me, Rhino wasn't too far away. He was the person who pulled me offstage during the Route 91 shooting and put his life in danger to take care of me and my crew. He was a good man and an even better friend." Jason was a handful of songs into his set during the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 20217, when a man began firing into the crowd of 20,000. Still the biggest mass shooting in United States history, 58 people lost their lives that day and over 800 more were injured.