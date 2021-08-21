Cancel
Celebrities

Jason Aldean Shares Sweet Birthday Message for His Daughter: ‘I Couldn’t Be Prouder of You’ [Pictures]

By Will Groff
 8 days ago
Jason Aldean posted a heartwarming 14th birthday message for his daughter, Kendyl, on Friday (Aug. 20). "Happy 14th bday to the sweetest kid I have ever known," Aldean writes on his Instagram page. "It has been a blessing to be your dad and watch you grow into the person you are. I couldn't be prouder of you."

