Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music Inspired by Divorce [Listen]

If Kacey Musgraves’s last album was about the intoxicating and uncomplicated joy of being in love, her latest album, star-crossed, is shaping up to be a much darker record. Her latest single from the album, “justified” sees the country singer walking us through her breakup, acknowledging that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” The music video for the candid, punchy track, which is actually a clip from the upcoming star-crossed film, finds Musgraves on the road, seemingly moving on from “a fun, strange summer.” Golden hour is clearly behind her as Musgraves speeds through desert and forest, listening to a Loveline-esque radio show. The song’s angry chorus, “If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact / That you shoulda treated me right / Then I’m more than just a little justified,” takes on a different, painful meaning by the bridge, which has Musgraves admitting that there’s more than enough blame to go around. star-crossed drops on September 10.