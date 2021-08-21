Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Kacey Musgraves Teases New Music Inspired by Divorce [Listen]

By Sterling Whitaker
Posted by 
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
KGKL 97.5 FM Country
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kacey Musgraves turned to social media on her 33rd birthday on Saturday (Aug. 21) to tease fans with new, never-before-heard music — and the lyrics appear to be inspired directly by her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Musgraves posted a series of what appear to be snippets of lyrics to a...

975kgkl.com

Comments / 0

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

KGKL 97.5 FM Country

San Angelo, TX
764
Followers
1K+
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

KGKL 97.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for San Angelo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://975kgkl.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Ruston Kelly
Person
Bill Withers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roots Music#Teases#Spanish#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Rolling Stone

Doja Cat to Host, Kacey Musgraves to Perform at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

UPDATE #3 (8/26): Kacey Musgraves is the latest artist to be added to the performance lineup for the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. This will mark the singer-songwriter’s first time performing at the VMAs and she’s set to play “Star-Crossed,” the title-track from her next album. UPDATE #2 (8/25): MTV has announced that Doja Cat will also host the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards I’m hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow 🤯 Tune in on 9/12 at 8pm on @MTV pic.twitter.com/R44V9VRUWo — yeeeeeees (@DojaCat) August 25, 2021 UPDATE (8/24): Shawn Mendes, Doja Cat, Twenty One Pilots and Chlöe have been added to the...
MusicNME

Kacey Musgraves celebrates her 33rd birthday with a snippet of new music

Celebrating her 33rd birthday yesterday (August 21), Kacey Musgraves has shared two snippets of at least one as-yet-untitled new track. The clips were shared via Musgraves’ Instagram and TikTok accounts, with each being treated to a different soundbite. The one shared to Instagram features smoky, plucked acoustic guitar, with Musgraves crooning over it: “Let me set the scene.”
Celebritiessoundslikenashville.com

Kacey Musgraves Hints at Psychedelic Beginnings of Fifth Album

After achieving the biggest success of her already acclaimed career with her last album — the Grammy Album of the Year winning Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves has a big job ahead. She’ll look to follow up with her not-yet-announced fifth album sometime soon, and it will find her in...
Musicudiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves Previews Two New Songs On ‘A Slight Change of Plans’ Podcast

Kacey Musgraves revealed some intimate details about the guided psychedelic trip that inspired her new album on the podcast A Slight Change of Plans, hosted by Dr. Maya Shankar. Their conversation also includes two snippets of new songs from the follow-up to Musgraves’ Grammy-winning Golden Hour. Musgraves’ guided LSD trip...
MusicPosted by
E! News

Kacey Musgraves Sings About Heartache in Chilling New Song After Ruston Kelly Divorce

Kacey Musgraves isn't just "Blowing Smoke" with her new music. On Saturday, Aug. 21, the 33-year-old country singer teased chilling new lyrics to an unreleased track of her upcoming album with a series of short videos on Instagram. Of course, many of Kacey's fans couldn't help but notice that the lyrics alluded to her divorce from Ruston Kelly. Last July, the duo announced they were calling it quits after two years of marriage.
Beauty & Fashionudiscovermusic.com

Kacey Musgraves Announces New Album and Film ‘Star-Crossed’

Kacey Musgraves has announced her new album Star-Crossed. The follow-up to 2018’s smash hit Golden Hour is out September 10 (via Interscope Records and UMG Nashville). Musgraves produced the album-opening title track with Daniel Tashian and Ian Fitchuk, the writing/production team on Golden Hour. The single is out now. Musgraves...
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Kacey Musgraves Is Releasing Her Long-Awaited Album Star-Crossed Next Month

Kacey Musgraves is ready to talk. The singer is finally releasing her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed (stylized in all lowercase letters), on September 10 and is giving fans a creative short film to accompany the highly anticipated musical project. Star-Crossed the album, as well as its premiere same-name single, mark Musgraves's official return to music following her sudden divorce from her ex-husband, Ruston Kelly, and her critically acclaimed 2018 album, Golden Hour. Musgraves's short film, which echoes Beyoncé's 2016 visual project, Lemonade, is directed by Bardia Zeinali and features visuals captured by cinematographer Matthew Libatique (A Star Is Born, Black Swan). Star-Crossed: The Film will be available to stream on Paramount+ the same day as the new album's release.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Kacey Musgraves’ Atmospheric ‘Star-Crossed’ Sets the Scene for Her Next Musical Chapter [Listen]

After teasing new music on the way for several weeks, Kacey Musgraves is officially revealing more of the picture, announcing her fourth studio album, Star-Crossed. On Monday (Aug. 23), the singer previewed the upcoming 15-track collection with its title track — a song that appears to lay the foundation for an epic concept album structured as a three-act tragedy.
Musicnickiswift.com

Inside Kacey Musgraves Relationship With Cole Schafer

Country musician Kacey Musgraves finally confirmed her relationship with poet Cole Schafer, although fans had suspected they were dating for a while because the pair had been spotted several times this summer. In early 2020, Musgraves announced her divorce and from fellow country star, Ruston Kelly. The pair had been...
Musicgigwise.com

You only have to wait two weeks for a new Kacey Musgraves album

Country-pop megastar Kacey Musgraves has announced that her fourth studio album is imminent. star-crossed arrives 10 September alongside a film of the same name. The title track is out now. Cinematic and downbeat for the artist who went full sugar-rush on 2018's Golden Hour— the album that launched her into...
CelebritiesVulture

Kacey Musgraves Takes Her Heartbreak on the Road in ‘justified’ Video

If Kacey Musgraves’s last album was about the intoxicating and uncomplicated joy of being in love, her latest album, star-crossed, is shaping up to be a much darker record. Her latest single from the album, “justified” sees the country singer walking us through her breakup, acknowledging that “healing doesn’t happen in a straight line.” The music video for the candid, punchy track, which is actually a clip from the upcoming star-crossed film, finds Musgraves on the road, seemingly moving on from “a fun, strange summer.” Golden hour is clearly behind her as Musgraves speeds through desert and forest, listening to a Loveline-esque radio show. The song’s angry chorus, “If I need just a little more time to deal with the fact / That you shoulda treated me right / Then I’m more than just a little justified,” takes on a different, painful meaning by the bridge, which has Musgraves admitting that there’s more than enough blame to go around. star-crossed drops on September 10.

Comments / 0

Community Policy