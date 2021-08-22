[Free] [Game] Jonin Adventure – Run and Shoot Adventure World
Are you ready to use your run and jump side scroller skills to overcome the challenges of obstacle course? How about using your island survival experience to kill enemies, collect bounties and become the best player? With this epic escape adventure game, you get to experience the best of platform runner action. With the smooth super adventure runner controls and immersive gaming action, this epic run and jump game is here to offer you the best side scroller experience. Kill your enemies, jump or duck to evade the deadly obstacles, collect coins and gold, unlock exciting new powerups and play for as long as you like in this endless obstacle course game.forum.xda-developers.com
