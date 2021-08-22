Official Trailer for Thai Romance 'Love Battle' About Love Insurance

"You never thought about me?" "All the time." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted an official US trailer for the latest Pedro Almodóvar film titled Parallel Mothers, also known as Madres Paralelas. It will be premiering at the upcoming 2021 Venice Film Festival in a few weeks, then it shows at the New York Film Festival in the fall before opening in December in the US. It's yet another passionate drama centering on two mothers, portrayed by Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit, who both give birth on the same day. "With Madres Paralelas I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family," Almodóvar said earlier this year. "I speak of the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different." The film's cast also includes Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Israel Elejalde, Julieta Serrano, and Rossy de Palma. This is a much better trailer than the teaser, giving us a nice look at the stakes and stories about these two mothers.