Astros: Taylor Jones making case to remain in the majors
(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) As the Houston Astros throttled their friends from Seattle, 15-1, Taylor Jones continued to boost his offensive production heading into a month with expanded rosters. Chas McCormick was scratched from the lineup with left-hand soreness sustained in batting practice, which pushed Jones to left field due to a short bench. The right-hander can play beyond first base, while taking innings at the hot corner and now excelling in left field.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0