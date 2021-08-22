SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he and his RSO set four speed records flying from L.A. to D.C. in less than 65 minutes during their final flight in the Blackbird

And danced the skies on laughter-silvered wings;…. John Gillespie Magee Jr. (June 1922-December 1941) These are the first two lines of the poem High Flight (the whole poem is included at the end of this post). It is one of my favorites and perfectly describes the emotions I often felt while flying. It was only recently that I learned the full story of the poem’s author, a 19-year old American who gave up a scholarship to Yale and enlisted in October 1940 in the Canadian Royal Air Force to become a pilot for the defense of Britain in WWII. The story of John Gillespie Magee Jr. is sad, fascinating and inspirational. (Here’s the Wiki article.) He died young – barely 19 years old – killed in a mid-air collision with another aircraft during training in the UK. After earning his wings he was sent to a fighter squadron in Britain that flew the Spitfire Mk-II and then the Mk-Vb. It was shortly after the thrill of flying one of the new Mk-Vb’s to 33,000 feet that he penned his famous poem.