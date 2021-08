As of right now the Chicago Bears are set to take on the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, but with a recent COVID outbreak landing several Titan players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list we’ll have to wait and see what the league decides to do. Tennessee has been getting daily tests for their players, and if all goes according to plan the game will take place as scheduled. The Titans are fairly certain that they’ll get all of, or most of, their players and coaches back for the game, but with it being the preseason they’ll likely hold out several regulars anyway.