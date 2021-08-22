Defense Sec. Austin Says There Have Been Incidents of People Having ‘Tough Encounters’ With Taliban While Trying to Get to Airport
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there have been incidents of people in Kabul “having some tough encounters” with the Taliban. On Friday President Joe Biden said, referring to Americans in Afghanistan, “We have no indication that they haven’t been able to get in Kabul through the airport.” This was almost immediately fact-checked by correspondents from multiple news outlets, and after the president spoke, news broke that Austin told lawmakers in a briefing call that Americans have been beaten by the Taliban in Kabul.www.mediaite.com
