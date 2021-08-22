Cancel
Soccer

Funny Stamford Bridge story

By SW6Blue
 6 days ago

I just read David's update on the rail seating being installed in the Matthew Harding and it reminded me of the last time I sat there, before I moved to the West Stand Lower. I had a season ticket in the Matthew Harding Lower, (or North Stand as it was then) two rows behind Damon Albarn. It was the last home game of the season. From memory it was a dull scoreless draw against Leeds, but we didn't care because in a couple of weeks we'd be off to Wembley for an FA Cup final against Boro.

Leeds United F.C.
FA Cup
Football
Sports
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Inter Milan fans deface ANOTHER Romelu Lukaku mural calling the Chelsea signing a 'sell out traitor' following his £97.5m return to Stamford Bridge

Inter Milan fans have defaced another mural of former striker Romelu Lukaku after his £97.5m move to Chelsea. Supporters are furious at the player and their own club for allowing the star forward - who scored 30 goals last season as the Nerazzuri won their first Serie A title in 11 years - to leave especially after both the player and the Italian side claimed the Belgian would be staying earlier this summer.
Premier LeaguePosted by
IBTimes

Chelsea's $47M Star Forward Leaves Stamford Bridge To Join Jose Mourinho At Roma

Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham has left the Premier League side to join Jose Mourinho at AS Roma in the 2021 summer market. Roma have paid $47 million for Abraham, who won the Champions League with Chelsea last season, according to the Italian club's official website. "The overall transfer agreement also includes a number of performance-related clauses, based on the achievements of both the player and the club. Chelsea will also retain the right to a percentage of any future transfer fee involving the striker," said Roma in a press release.
Hair Carefemalefirst.co.uk

Exclusive: Former footballer Chris Waddle reveals the secret behind his iconic mullet

It is a haircut that became as famous as the footballer who modelled it and now Chris Waddle has revealed there was a secret behind his famous mullet. Speaking exclusively to Female First at a VO5 event, former England and Tottenham winger Waddle revealed there was a superstitious reason behind his famous haircut, with his decision to remove it before the 1990 World Cup finals backfiring as he missed a penalty in the semi-final shoot-out against West Germany.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku confirms he has taken the No 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge and is ready to be unleashed against London rivals Arsenal in Sunday's Premier League showdown

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has revealed he is ready to make his second debut for the Blues against Arsenal this weekend. Lukaku, who took part in his first training session with the squad on Tuesday after completing his £98million switch from Inter Milan, also confirmed that he has taken the No 9 shirt at Stamford Bridge.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Romelu Lukaku believes he returns to Chelsea a 'complete' player as the Blues' new £98m signing lifts the lid on phone calls with legend Didier Drogba ahead of his Stamford Bridge return

Romelu Lukaku says he returns to Chelsea a 'complete' player as the Belgian revealed that regular phone calls with club legend Didier Drogba have helped him prepare for his return. Lukaku, 28, last week completed a £98m switch to Stamford Bridge from Inter, eight years on from leaving West London...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Report: Chelsea Star Waiting for 'Go Ahead' to Finalise Stamford Bridge Departure

Tiemoue Bakayoko is waiting for Chelsea to give him the green light to fly to Italy to complete his move to AC Milan this summer, according to reports. The 27-year-old is on the verge of departing Stamford Bridge for another loan switch to Milan, which will see him return to the Rossoneri following a loan spell back in 2018-19. He made 31 appearances in Serie A during his first spell at the San Siro.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

View From The Town End: Baba Rahman

Reading have had a long time to wait for a new left back, but they managed to bring in a high-profile one on Friday afternoon. Chelsea man Baba Rahman has arrived on a season-long loan. So... was he worth the wait? Is he any good, what will he offer tactically...
SoccerSB Nation

Match Recap: Derby County u23s 2-3 Leeds United u23s

Leeds United u23s came back twice from trailing positions to beat Derby County at Loughbrough University. The Whites made a few changes from their defeat to Spurs earlier this week as Summerville returned to the starting eleven, while Kris Moore replaced Liam McCarron at left-back. Stuart McKinstry started in midfield while Sam Greenwood moved up front as Gelhardt started on the bench.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Leeds United complete signing of Celtic youngster Leo Hjelde

Leeds United have signed Leo Hjelde from Celtic in a deal worth £1 million, having just turned 18-years-old this week. The former Ross County loanee signs on a four-year deal, having made nine senior appearances for the Staggies last season, scoring one goal. The Norway under-21 international can play as...
Premier LeagueShropshire Star

Wolves throwback: The day Mick Matthews sunk the Reds

Legendary Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar chalked up 628 appearances during 13 years at Anfield. He collected six league titles, three FA Cups, three League Cups and one European Cup. Grobbelaar will forever be remembered for his wobbly-legged penalty heroics in Rome on the night of European glory, but what is...
SportsSB Nation

Roker Riches 2021-22: The Chairboys are back - but are we backing Sunderland?

Welcome to another edition of Roker Riches, and another key game which feels both important for so early a match. The Lads got back to winning ways with a five goal thriller away at Blackpool in the cup midweek, and not many fans would disagree that the brand of football we are starting to show as “our way” shows a lot of promise for the season to come.

