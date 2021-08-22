Funny Stamford Bridge story

I just read David's update on the rail seating being installed in the Matthew Harding and it reminded me of the last time I sat there, before I moved to the West Stand Lower. I had a season ticket in the Matthew Harding Lower, (or North Stand as it was then) two rows behind Damon Albarn. It was the last home game of the season. From memory it was a dull scoreless draw against Leeds, but we didn't care because in a couple of weeks we'd be off to Wembley for an FA Cup final against Boro.