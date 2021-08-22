Henri Approaching Landfall in New England, Only One Other Tropical Prospect
BALTIMORE, MD (WBFF-TV) -- Hurricane Henri has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm on its final approach to landfall in New England during the midday hours Sunday. Henri now has winds at 60 mph. As it makes landfall, portions of the Eastern Connecticut Coast and Rhode Island Coastline near Naragansett Bay will see tropical storm force wind gusts in excess of 60 mph, torrential rain up to 2-4+", and storm surge of 3-5'.foxbaltimore.com
