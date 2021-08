Two and a half months after gunmen kidnapped more than 100 children from a Nigerian Islamic seminary in the country's northwest, parents have learnt four pupils have died in captivity. But no-one can say whose children are among the dead, leaving families devastated, with hope dwindling they will see their sons and daughters again, parents said. After 78 days, the Tegina seminary abduction is now one of the longest ongoing mass kidnappings in a string of attacks to hit Nigerian schools and colleges this year. On May 30 around 200 motorcycle-riding gunmen from criminal gangs known locally as bandits stormed Tegina town in Niger state's Rafi district, abducting 136 pupils from the Islamic seminary.