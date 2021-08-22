Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Palo Alto, CA

The growing appeal of "Buy Nothing" groups

Mountain View Voice
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen greenhouse gas emissions are tallied up and reported at the city, state, or country level, they are usually reported based on where the emissions occur. If a building in Palo Alto is heated with gas, then the furnace emissions are assigned to Palo Alto. If a car drives around in Menlo Park, the tailpipe emissions are assigned to Menlo Park. And if someone in Mountain View buys goods that are made in China, the emissions to produce the goods are assigned to China. (1)

www.mv-voice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Society
City
Mountain View, CA
Local
California Society
Palo Alto, CA
Society
City
Palo Alto, CA
City
Menlo Park, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
China
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
Japan
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
NBC News

Hurricane Ida expected to rapidly intensify; Louisiana residents urged to finish preparations today

Hurricane Ida is expected to rapidly intensify as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico toward coastal Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center said. The storm, currently a Category 1, battered parts of Cuba on Friday. It could become a life-threatening Category 4 when it makes landfall in Louisiana on Sunday evening — 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina devasted a large part of the Gulf Coast.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Eviction ruling puts new pressure on Congress

Congress is under new pressure to keep millions of Americans in their homes after the Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration’s latest eviction moratorium. The court said in its 6-3 ruling late Thursday night that it is up to Congress to authorize a freeze on evictions, but lawmakers have been unable to make that happen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy