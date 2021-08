Nuno Espirito Santo is looking forward to giving Wolves striker Raul Jimenez a “big hug” when the pair see each other on Sunday.Nuno is making his Molineux return with new club Tottenham, three months after a four-year spell at the midlands club came to an end.The Portuguese who won promotion to the Premier League, delivered back-to-back seventh-place finishes and oversaw a run to the Europa League quarter-finals, was in charge last term when the Mexican striker suffered a fractured skull against Arsenal in December.It was a sickening incident that could have cost Jimenez his life, but he is now...