Jensen Beach, FL

Holly Creek August 2021 Market Report

By Gabe Sanders
stuartfloridarealestatenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor August 2021, there is 1 home for sale in Holly Creek in Jensen Beach FL at this time. The list price is $405,000 which equals $188.02 per sq. ft. of living area. There are 5 homes currently under contract in Holly Creek. List prices ranged from $215,000 up to $389,000. This is an average list price of $298,020 or $198.62 per sq. ft. of living area. These homes were on the market for an average of 30 days before going under contract.

stuartfloridarealestatenews.com

