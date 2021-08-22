Mideast in Pictures: Lebanon's fuel shortage worsens amid economic crisis

Crippling fuel, medical and staff shortages are pushing Lebanon’s healthcare system to the brink of collapse, officials have warned, as the United Nations says 4 million people could lose access to safe water in the next few days. The tiny Mediterranean country is in the grip of one of the worst economic collapses in the last 150 years, according to the World Bank. The crisis, rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement, has seen the country’s currency lose 90 per cent of its value, and has caused massive shortages in imported essentials like diesel and medicines, right in the middle...