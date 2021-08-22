Cancel
Middle East

Mideast in Pictures: Lebanon's fuel shortage worsens amid economic crisis

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIRUT, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- The fuel shortage in Lebanon has been worsening amid an economic crisis in the country. Long lines of vehicles queuing outside a gas station is a common scene in Lebanon as drivers often have to wait for hours to refuel their cars. Lebanese caretaker cabinet and the Central Bank have decided to allocate 225 million U.S. dollars to purchase gasoline and diesel to ease the fuel shortage. Meanwhile, the Syndicate of Gas Station Owners and Distributors in Lebanon called for more presence of security forces at gas stations to protect public safety and prevent violence.

