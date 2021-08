Islamabad [Pakistan], August 26 (ANI): Afghanistan's takeover by the Taliban could weaken ties between the United States and Pakistan in the near future, according to experts. Pakistan - said to be the largest backer of the Taliban and key player in the Afghan peace deal -- has a "special responsibility" to pressure the terror group to follow their commitments. Pakistan was among the few countries which had recognized the Taliban regime when they governed Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.