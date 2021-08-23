Meals On Wheels Seeks Volunteers In Tulsa Metro
Many Oklahomans live each day wondering where their next meal will come from. Meals On Wheels serves about 1,500 people across the Tulsa area. The non-profit spoke with News On 6 to explain how you can help provide meals despite the challenges caused by COVID-19. Food is universal. We all eat it. We all need it. Many of us enjoy it, and volunteers with Meals On Wheels say delivering food is a labor of love for them. These folks have been on the front lines fighting food insecurity and serving a more vulnerable population within the Greater Tulsa Area.www.news9.com
