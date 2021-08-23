Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tulsa, OK

Meals On Wheels Seeks Volunteers In Tulsa Metro

By News On 6
news9.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany Oklahomans live each day wondering where their next meal will come from. Meals On Wheels serves about 1,500 people across the Tulsa area. The non-profit spoke with News On 6 to explain how you can help provide meals despite the challenges caused by COVID-19. Food is universal. We all eat it. We all need it. Many of us enjoy it, and volunteers with Meals On Wheels say delivering food is a labor of love for them. These folks have been on the front lines fighting food insecurity and serving a more vulnerable population within the Greater Tulsa Area.

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tulsa, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Meals On Wheels#Food Insecurity#Charity#Oklahomans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
POTUSNBC News

Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over riot

WASHINGTON — U.S. Capitol Police officers who were attacked and beaten during the Capitol riot sued former President Donald Trump, his allies and members of far-right extremist groups Thursday, accusing them of having intentionally sent a violent mob on Jan. 6 to disrupt the congressional certification of the election. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy