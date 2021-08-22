Why Supply Chain Finance’s Struggles Have Only Just Begun

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The coronavirus continues to impact the global supply chain, and the effects are being felt here in Reno. “We’ve got hiccups all the way through from the manufacturer, to the ports, to the warehouses in Reno where we have a challenge on being able to fulfill orders in a timely manner and being able to get the product to fulfill those orders,” said Brian Armon of NAI Alliance, the commercial real estate company that represents the Jay Group in the Reno market – a fulfillment center who ships for about 20 clients.