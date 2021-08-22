Why Supply Chain Finance’s Struggles Have Only Just Begun
Tech-enabled supply chain finance has been around for over 20 years, promising the release of huge amounts of locked-up working capital from the supply chain. Big companies can use their credit to fund the supply chain finance programs, but medium-size buyers find this difficult or too expensive. This restricts supply chain finance to large buyers; very few programs are offered by mid-sized companies. And, with historically low interest rates making the cost look expensive, together with seemingly endless contract complexity, suppliers remain uninterested.www.sdcexec.com
