Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Former Northwestern DB switches to RB, finds the end zone in Detroit's preseason game vs. Pittsburgh

By Dustin Schutte
saturdaytradition.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGodwin Igwebuike is trying to make a splash as a running back in the NFL. He made a case for himself on Saturday night, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run. Igwebuike left Northwestern as a defensive back following the 2017 season. He was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft but was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Wildcat has bounced around as a safety in the league but was willing to try out a new position in an attempt to make a roster.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#Jets#American Football#Northwestern Db#Rb#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Wildcat#Fox#Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Dwayne Haskins’ Surprising Admission

It seems that Dwayne Haskins‘ post-practice comments on how things have been with the Steelers this preseason have earned some attention. Haskins, the former Washington Football Team first-round pick, was named the starter for Pittsburgh’s preseason finale earlier today. It will be his first start since Week 16 of last season.
NFLPopculture

Los Angeles Rams Trade for Super Bowl Champion Running Back

The Los Angeles Rams just added a dynamic running back to the roster. On Wednesday, the Rams announced they have traded for New England Patriots running back Sony Michel. According to ESPN, the Patriots will receive two conditional draft picks - one in the fifth round and another in the sixth from the Rams.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Thursday’s Ryan Tannehill News

The Tennessee Titans started to grow concerned about a potential “cluster” of COVID-19 cases after head coach Mike Vrabel turned a positive test over the weekend. On Thursday, the team learned that it will be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for the next few days. Titans general manager Jon Robinson...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 Chiefs first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2021 NFL season

Looking to make their third straight Super Bowl appearance and win their second title in three seasons, the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to re-tool their roster and come back even stronger heading into the 2021-22 NFL season. After heavily struggling during their Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chiefs definitely have some work to do if they want to return to the Super Bowl next season and come out the other side of it victorious.
NFLNBC Sports

Report: Patriots trade for Ravens cornerback

UPDATE (Thursday, Aug. 26 at 3:13 p.m. ET): Here's what the Patriots are sending the Ravens for cornerback Shaun Wade. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Patriots and Ravens are "close" on a trade that would send rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England. Wade was a 2021...
NFLchatsports.com

7 Detroit Lions bubble players to watch vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Earlier in the day, we examined seven players to watch for the Detroit Lions’ preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday night. Most of those guys have their roster spots nearly guaranteed, so the only thing truly on the line for them is using the opportunity to get better.
CBS Sports

Patriots, Ravens agree to trade that sends rookie Shaun Wade to New England, per report

Bill Belichick is wheeling and dealing with the preseason drawing to a close. A day after trading running back Sony Michel to the Rams in exchange for multiple draft picks, the Patriots are making a trade with the Ravens that sends rookie cornerback Shaun Wade to New England, as first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. In the deal that has since been confirmed by Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, the Ravens will receive a 2022 seventh-round pick and a 2023 fifth-round pick from New England.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Teddy Bridgewater beats Drew Lock for Denver Broncos QB1 job

The Denver Broncos have decided on a QB1 for the 2021 season. Teddy Bridgewater has beaten Drew Lock for the top job and will start. The Denver Broncos have made their decision at the quarterback position. Drew Lock, the incumbent and full-time starter since the end of the 2019 season, has been beaten in the training camp and preseason competition by veteran Teddy Bridgewater.
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Matt Barkley Named Starter for Titans Final Preseason Game

The Tennessee Titans announced that quarterback Ryan Tannehill has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, as of Thursday. According to the NFL Network, "as a vaccinated player, Tannehill will need two consecutive negative PCR tests over a 24-hour period in order to rejoin the team, if asymptomatic." Although Tannehill could...
NFLBattalion Texas AM

Micheal Clemons arrested, indefinitely suspended

Texas A&M graduate senior defensive end Micheal Clemons was arrested on Thursday, Aug. 26 by university police, according to the Houston Chronicle. Clemons faces multiple charges including unlawful carrying of a weapon, failure to identify/giving false information, less than two ounces of marijuana possession and driving with an invalid license.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mitchell Schwartz destroyed Kirk Cousins on Twitter after 3-and-out

Mitchell Schwartz threw a whole lot of shade on Viking Kirk Cousins’ 3-and-out performance in Friday’s preseason game. Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a bad relationship with reading the situations. Sometimes he delivers. Sometimes, he absolutely, positively does not. Friday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs is showing more of the same again, and some folks are not holding back.

Comments / 0

Community Policy