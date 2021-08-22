Former Northwestern DB switches to RB, finds the end zone in Detroit's preseason game vs. Pittsburgh
Godwin Igwebuike is trying to make a splash as a running back in the NFL. He made a case for himself on Saturday night, scoring on a 9-yard touchdown run. Igwebuike left Northwestern as a defensive back following the 2017 season. He was not selected in the 2018 NFL Draft but was signed as a free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former Wildcat has bounced around as a safety in the league but was willing to try out a new position in an attempt to make a roster.saturdaytradition.com
Comments / 0