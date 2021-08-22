New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol
SANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On August 21, 2021, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Race Lane in South Sandwich. The caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. Of the markings, a swastika was painted on the side of the garage. It is believed […]
