Law Enforcement

New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANDWICH – From Sandwich Police: On August 21, 2021, the Sandwich Police Department responded to a residence on Race Lane in South Sandwich. The caller reported coming home and discovering spray painted words and a symbol on her garage. Of the markings, a swastika was painted on the side of the garage. It is believed […] The post New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol appeared first on CapeCod.com.

