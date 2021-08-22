New: Sandwich Police are investigating the tagging of a residence with a racial slur and symbol

The woman who yelled racial slurs and profanity at a front desk clerk of a Super 8 in Mount Laurel, will go to trial will be in September, and will remain in jail until then. On Monday, July 19, Elizabeth Trzeciak, 46, of South River was caught on video by the 21-year-old employee she was berating. She threw plants, and items on the desk at him all while going on her racist rant. Police say she was intoxicated and was staying at another hotel.