Apex Legends battle pass rewards set for major change in Season 11

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApex Legends’ battle pass rewards could be set for a big change in Season 11 as Respawn opens up the chance for players to grab missed cosmetics. Just like its battle royale rivals, Apex Legends operates a battle pass system for each season. With each new battle pass, a whole raft of cosmetics and items are introduced to the game and players scramble to collect them all.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 0

