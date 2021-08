Twitter on Tuesday announced a new feature to allow users to flag content that could contain misinformation, a scourge that has only grown during the pandemic. "We're testing a feature for you to report Tweets that seem misleading - as you see them," the social network said from its safety and security account. Starting Tuesday, a button would be visible to some users from the United States, South Korea and Australia to choose "it's misleading" after clicking "report tweet." Users can then be more specific, flagging the misleading tweet as potentially containing misinformation about "health," "politics" and "other."