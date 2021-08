On January 6, cameras followed as protesters made their way to the U.S. Capitol building with zip ties, bungee cords, spears, and other weapons in hand to protest the results of the November 2020 election. Seven months later, we are still dealing with the repercussions of that day and seeking justice for the egregious actions and behaviors of those involved. The situation is saturated in political discord, making it difficult to reach concrete solutions, but there has been some progress. A special committee within the House of Representatives is tasked with investigating the Capitol attack, and they held the first hearing for the investigation in late July.