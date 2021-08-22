Pettiest Reasons People Cut Someone Off

Could you imagine someone sneezing and then just sitting in silence watching them as they compose themselves? We’re cringing at the awkwardness just thinking about it. But aside from just making both you and the sneezer feel uncomfortable, saying “bless you” in response to a sneeze was just one of those little etiquette rules that have been ingrained in us since childhood. But why do we say “bless you” when someone sneezes? We have some answers for you. And if you want to learn the origin of another popular phrase, read up on the “knock-on-wood” meaning.