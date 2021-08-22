Former Bison QB’s Stick, Lance Ready to Square Off Sunday in the Preseason

Lambeau Field is set to welcome fans for Saturday's preseason matchup between the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets. The Packers strongly encourage game attendees to follow updated CDC guidelines, which includes wearing a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. With the rise locally in positive cases and hospitalizations, local health officials are emphasizing that masking is an important tool to help stop the spread of COVID. Packers staff members will be wearing masks in indoor spaces on gameday, including in the club levels and in the Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame. While game attendees are not required to wear masks, the Packers encourage fans to bring masks along to the game for use in indoor areas. More information about how CDC recommendations apply to spaces at Lambeau Field is online at packers.com/community/covid. Protocols are subject to change.