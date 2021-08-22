Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Manchester United held by Southampton as lofty ambitions are checked

By Melissa Reddy
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

After their scorching of Leeds, Manchester United ’s lofty ambitions were offered a reality check in a draw at Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

The 1-1 scoreline was a fair reflection of a clash that neither side commanded for lengthy spells, with both enjoying periods where it seemed they could seal it.

United couldn’t muster the full extent of their comeback powers but are now unbeaten in 27 away league games, equalling the English top-flight record that was set by Arsenal between April 2003 and September 2004.

Fred had offered Saints a supremely early gift at St Mary’s, a free-kick after 20 seconds. James Ward-Prowse surprised David de Gea by trying to spank it in from 35 yards out but the goalkeeper pushed it behind for a corner.

At the other end, Tino Livramento cleared off the line after a comedic sequence of events where Bruno Fernandes’s dangerous ball into the area hit a stumbling Harry Maguire and looped on to the top of the bar all while Alex McCarthy was also falling backwards.

Mohammed Salisu almost kneed it into his own net as he tried to get rid but Livramento dealt with the danger.

Southampton’s Ghanaian centre-back did however execute a brilliant block to deny a Paul Pogba shot, before the midfielder headed over from Luke Shaw’s dead-ball delivery.

United were shaping the encounter, with their French maestro in particularly tasty form. One of his highlights was contouring a divine long pass with the outside of the boot but the visitors found themselves behind on the half-hour mark.

A good spell for Southampton suddenly became a great one when Jack Stephens went in strong on Fernandes – perhaps too strong – and Moussa Djenepo took up possession. The ball was worked to Adam Armstrong and then Che Adams, whose unconvincing left-foot hit deflected off Fred and found the bottom corner.

United’s defence were non-responsive in the build-up to that goal, whatever the argument about the initial challenge on Bruno Fernandes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have a habit of clawing back though, bouncing back to win 10 league games last season after falling behind, which included a 3-2 victory at this ground having been twice stung without answer.

United needed just nine minutes after the interval to reduce the deficit. Pogba’s stellar footwork landed in Mason Greenwood ’s path. The forward drove a low shot between the legs of Salisu and straight through McCarthy.

Jadon Sancho was thrown on for Anthony Martial, Pogba was in his element and it looked like Southampton would be on the ropes.

The France international skipped past a few markers with ease before directing a left-footed shot back across goal that beat a diving McCarthy but moved just wide of the far post.

The home keeper made a vital intervention to deny a Fernandes header and the feeling was that United were well on their way to turning the encounter in their favour.

But they were fortunate not to be trailing again. Ward-Prowse thieved the ball off a dawdling Maguire in a dangerous area. Adams picked up possession and supplied a sweet through pass to Armstrong, whose low, left-footed effort was superbly saved by de Gea.

The momentum had completely shifted.

United then scrambled clear as Armstrong threatened to convert excellent work from Ward-Prowse and Adams again.

Southampton were collecting free-kicks for fun, putting de Gea under pressure, but failed to profit from it.

There was relief at the final whistle from both teams, who seemed to conspire to lose it at different stages.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

224K+
Followers
103K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David De Gea
Person
Mason Greenwood
Person
Alex Mccarthy
Person
Moussa Djenepo
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Luke Shaw
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Anthony Martial
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Southampton#Ghanaian#French#Gunnar#Ward Prowse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Related
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Mason Greenwood goal gives underwhelming Manchester United point at Southampton after Fred OG

Southampton took the lead via a deflected Che Adams shot. From a 9-0 drubbing in February to honours even in August. Football moves quickly and, with some pride restored for Southampton, whose manager Ralph Hasenhuttl greeted a first point of the season like a victory, it was an afternoon which also prompted familiar questions for Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Kieran Trippier prefers Manchester United to Arsenal

I mean, who in the right mind would choose to join Arsenal over Manchester United right now? It looks like Mikel Arteta could be the first Premier League manager to get the axe this season, while Manchester United look set to improve following the additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.
Premier League90min.com

Dortmund keen to sign Man Utd's Diogo Dalot

Borussia Dortmund have opened talks with Manchester United over a deal to sign right-back Diogo Dalot. The 22-year-old, who returned from a season-long loan with AC Milan this summer, had been expected to be given a fair crack at a shot in the first team at Old Trafford this year, but his future remains up in the air.
Premier LeagueTelegraph

Southampton vs Manchester United, Premier League: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on and what is our prediction?

Manchester United travel to Southampton on Sunday looking to further prove their title credentials after starting the new season with a 5-1 hammering of Leeds. Bruno Fernandes netted a hat-trick and Paul Pogba had four assists, while United also gave new signing Jadon Sancho a late substitute appearance. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, unsurprisingly, hailed "a very, very good day" in front of a packed Old Trafford.
Premier LeagueCBS Sports

English Premier League odds, August 22 picks: Expert reveals best bets for Manchester United vs. Southampton

Manchester United is loaded up for a run at a league title, and that could spell trouble for host Southampton in the teams' 2021-22 English Premier League match on Sunday. The last time these teams met, at Old Trafford in February, Man U tied the league record for margin of victory in a 9-0 win. The Red Devils have added more pieces to the team that finished second to Manchester City last season, and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure to produce impressive results. They opened with a 5-1 rout of Leeds last weekend, while Southampton lost 3-1 to Everton. The Saints finished 15th last season and have been fighting to avoid relegation the past few years.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Southampton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction today

Follow live coverage as Southampton welcome Manchester United to St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat against Everton in their opening game of the new season, with the sales of Danny Ings and Jannik Vestergaard leaving the Saints in a precarious position. The club has been boosted by captain James Ward-Prowse’s decision to renew his contract, though, after serious interest from Aston Villa and new striker Adam Armstrong will be aiming to get his goal tally up and running.That may well prove a difficult task against a United side full of confidence, though. Ole...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Southampton vs Manchester United confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane could make their full Manchester United debuts this afternoon when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side face Southampton in the Premier League. Sancho was a second-half substitute in United’s opening 5-1 win over Leeds while Varane has had his first week of training at the club following his unveiling at Old Trafford last weekend. Speaking ahead of the match, Solskjaer remained coy over his team selection. “You’ll see on Sunday,” he said. “They’ve worked well, anyway. They’ve had minutes, we’ve had a very good week ourselves so it’s still see who’s making the flight down to Southampton...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Everton prospect Thierry Small discusses Southampton ambition

Thierry Small is delighted with his move to Southampton. Small became Everton's youngest-ever player after making his senior debut in January aged just 16, and arrives on a free transfer. “I'll put one hundred and ten percent in for this club," he told the club's website. “It's a huge honour...
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Solskjaer plays down hopes of Man Utd making more signings

The Red Devils have already acquired the likes of Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho, with their Norwegian boss not anticipating further new arrivals. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has suggested that Manchester United are unlikely to make further additions in the summer transfer window although did confess that "you never know in the world of football".
Premier LeagueBBC

Liverpool v Chelsea

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson could make his comeback from an ankle problem by replacing Kostas Tsimikas. Fabinho has returned to training following a bereavement and may come back into contention but James Milner remains injured. Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, who has been nursing an ankle problem, might start his first...
SoccerTribal Football

Leeds striker Bamford in England squad; Man Utd youngster Greenwood snubbed

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has received his first senior call-up for England's 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Right-back Trent-Alexander Arnold returns to the squad after missing Euro 2020 with a thigh injury, with midfielder Jesse Lingard also recalled to the squad. Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell and Manchester United forward Mason...
Premier LeagueBBC

Team news: Wolves v Man Utd

Wolves winger Daniel Podence marked his return from injury by scoring in the midweek Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest and could make his first league appearance of the season. Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera are back in training after hamstring injuries and will be monitored. Manchester United are without...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Jürgen Klopp on Chelsea's set-up, Arsene Wenger visit and ambitions

Jürgen Klopp discussed Chelsea's tactical set-up and more during the second part of his pre-match press conference. Liverpool face Thomas Tuchel's side at Anfield on Saturday evening, with both teams boasting a 100 per cent start to the 2021-22 Premier League campaign. Read on as Klopp previewed the exciting encounter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy