Hurricane Henri impact

Hurricane Henri is expected to make landfall during the early afternoon Sunday, and the Twin Tiers are avoiding any major impacts from Henri. This is all because of an eastward shift since late Saturday night. This has resulted in heavier rain amounts well east of the area. New England, and Long Island will be impacted most, with high winds, a high storm surge and flooding. Locally, some scattered thunderstorms are possible, but rain amounts will generally be between .1"-.25" , with some areas getting closer to .5" if they have thunderstorms develop.