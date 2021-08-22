Cancel
Rochester, MN

Another Section of Rochester’s North Broadway Closes Monday

By Andy Brownell
Fun 104.3
Fun 104.3
 6 days ago
The ongoing North Broadway reconstruction project will have an even larger impact on traffic starting on Monday. The Rochester Public Works Department says the entire roadway will be closed from the Zumbro River Bridge at Silver Lake all the way south to Civic Center Drive. The roadway is expected to remain closed to through traffic until late November. At the same time, The 7th Street intersection with North Broadway will be opened to east-west traffic detouring traffic.

Fun 104.3

Fun 104.3

Rochester, MN
Fun 104.3 is Southeast Minnesota's home for all of the greatest hits. and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester and the Southeast Minnesota area. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

