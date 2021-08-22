Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

What Shares Were Popular Last Week? BP, Helium One & More

By Editor`s Picks
investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is a list of companies that were popular on the site in the latest week. BP (LON:BP) was popular on the site as the price of oil fell on every trading day of the past week. For the week, Brent was down over 6.5% as the spread of the Delta variant prompts fears over the oil demand recovery in the second half.

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Humanoid Robot#Bp#Helium One#Canadian#Copl#Atomic Oil Gas#Tsla#Arb#The Nasdaq Stock Exchange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why BP Shares Are Rising

Shares of several energy and oil companies, including BP plc (NYSE: BP), are trading higher ahead of tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico, which have disrupted supply. According to The Weather Channel: Tropical Storm Ida is strengthening in the Caribbean Sea and is forecast to hammer the northern U.S. Gulf Coast as a major hurricane this weekend with life-threatening storm surge, dangerous rainfall flooding, potentially devastating winds and tornadoes.
Marketsinvesting.com

Helium One commences drilling at Tai-2 well, shares rally

Investing.com – Shares in Helium One (LON:HE1H) were trading higher on Thursday morning after the company announced it has commenced drilling operations at the Tai-2 exploration well at its Rukwa Project in Tanzania. The AIM-listed company said the exploration well is targeting prospective Lake Bed stratigraphy, which was identified but...
Stocksinvesting.com

Property Shares Ex-U.S. Led Most Markets Higher Last Week

International real estate stocks ex-US, followed by foreign developed-market companies, topped returns for the major asset classes for the trading week through Friday, Aug. 13, based on a set of ETFs. The recent rally for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) has stalled in the summer,...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Cardano ($ADA) Has Potential to Hit $20 This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

Popular cryptocurrency analyst and trader Benjamin Cowen has revealed he believes the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization Cardano ($ADA) has the potential to hit $20 this bull cycle while outperforming bitcoin. In a video, first spotted by Daily Hold, Cowen noted he believes Cardano’s price surge so far this year...
StocksKokomo Perspective

Robinhood Penny Stocks to Buy? 3 For Your End of August List

3 Penny Stocks on Robinhood to Watch As August Ends. Robinhood is one of the most popular platforms to find penny stocks right now. But before we go any further, it’s worth discussing what penny stocks are. A penny stock is any stock trading under $5 per share. And as...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Semiconductor Stocks That are a Better Buy Than Advanced Micro Devices

Shares of established semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) appear significantly overvalued at their current price level considering the company's bleak growth prospects. So, for investors looking to capitalize on the growing demand for chips, we think it could be wise to instead invest in Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI). These three companies possess sound financials and are well-positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds. So, let’s examine these names.As one of the popular players in the semiconductor space, the shares of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (AMD) have gained 36.9% in price over the past three months to close yesterday’s trading session at $107.27, after hitting their $122.49, 52-week high. The company recently launched its AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT graphics card, which is designed to deliver the ultimate high-framerate, high-fidelity, and highly responsive 1080p gaming experience.
Stocksinvesting.com

Coinbase Likely to Regain Listing Glory

Cryptocurrency growth and adoption is still at an early stage. Coinbase Global , Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN), with an asset-light business, is well-positioned for strong free cash flows in the long-term. I am bullish on the stock. Coinbase was certainly among the hottest initial public offerings of 2021. Upon listing, the stock...
Stocksinvesting.com

Down a Whopping 80% in 2021, Should You Scoop Up Shares of Romeo Power?

Lithium battery cell manufacturer Romeo Power (RMO) has been losing momentum since its stock market debut in late December last year. So, the question is, as a tier-1 supplier, will RMO be able to regain investor confidence in the near term? Read more to find out.Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO) in Vernon, Calif., manufactures lithium-ion batteries for commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in two segments: Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. On December 30, 2020, the company went public through a SPAC deal with RMG Acquisition Corp. RMO’s enterprise value prior to the merger stood at $900 million.
Stocksinvesting.com

Ollie’s Plunges as Sales, Earnings Come Below Estimates

Investing.com – Ollie's Bargain stock (NASDAQ:OLLI) slumped 7% Friday as most metrices deteriorated at the discount retailer in the second quarter and the company stuck to its pandemic-time practice of not providing guidance. Total net sales decreased 21% year-on-year to $415.9 million. Comparable store sales fell 28% compared to the...
Energy Industryinvesting.com

The Energy Report: Heartbreaking

Today, like many Americans, I feel anger, sorrow, pain over the deaths of 13 American servicemen as well as many innocent men, women and children of Afghanistan that were killed or injured in the bomb blast yesterday. Right now, it would be so easy to lash out and assign blame, but today is not that day. Today should be a day of prayer. Prayer for the families of those who lost their lives and prayers of protection for those that are still in harm’s way. Please pray that we can get the rest of the Americans and the Afghanis that helped us out of there safely with no more loss of life.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Salesforce rival Freshworks reveals revenue surge in IPO filing

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man types into a keyboard during a convention in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. on July 29, 2017. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo. (Fixes typo in headline, no change to text) (Reuters) -Business and customer engagement software company Freshworks Inc on Friday made public its filing for an...
Stocksinvesting.com

Box Stock Slips Despite Impressive Earnings, Revenue

Cloud-based solutions provider Box, Inc. (BOX) turned in its earnings report Wednesday. While there are some limiting factors that could slow Box's growth, there's quite a bit to like here, leaving me moderately bullish on Box's fate. Box's cloud-based arsenal includes content management systems, collaboration tools, security and compliance systems,...
IndustryNBC Miami

Rocket Lab Begins Trading on the Nasdaq, With SPAC Merger Growing Its Cash Pile

Rocket Lab began trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday, becoming the latest space company to close a merger with a special purpose acquisition company and go public. "I don't think it will take long for investors to differentiate between the company that's consistently delivering and the ones that have aspirations to deliver sometime in the future," Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck told CNBC.
Stocksinvesting.com

Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, Bullish on Dogecoin

Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, Bullish on Dogecoin. Three Arrows Capital CEO, Su Zhu, expressed his bullish belief in Dogecoin. He outlined that DOGE captured most of the “blue-collar” traders in the market today. CEO of Three Arrows Capital, Su Zhu, expressed his bullish thesis on Dogecoin (DOGE). To...

Comments / 0

Community Policy