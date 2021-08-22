What Shares Were Popular Last Week? BP, Helium One & More

Today, like many Americans, I feel anger, sorrow, pain over the deaths of 13 American servicemen as well as many innocent men, women and children of Afghanistan that were killed or injured in the bomb blast yesterday. Right now, it would be so easy to lash out and assign blame, but today is not that day. Today should be a day of prayer. Prayer for the families of those who lost their lives and prayers of protection for those that are still in harm’s way. Please pray that we can get the rest of the Americans and the Afghanis that helped us out of there safely with no more loss of life.