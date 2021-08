Janelle Brown has really tried to take on a new lease in her life. The Sister Wives star has been utilizing the family land on her summer adventure. She has also experienced life off the grid. Additionally, Janelle took control of her health and body. The results have made her look years younger while keeping her closely connected to her eldest daughter, Maddie. Now, the health-conscious mama of six is attempting to help others see the dangers of unhealthy living. It appears she has a lot of valid points to back up her cause.